Police Issue Tickets, Impound Vehicles During Traffic Operations – St. Lucia Times News

The Northern Division (Gros Islet and Babonneau Police Station), along with the Bicycle Patrol Unit and Special Services Unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force conducted several traffic related operations over a three-day period in the north of the island.

During the operations, a total of one hundred and eight-four (184) motor vehicles were processed.

Officers issued twenty-seven (27) traffic tickets for various violations, including operating a motor vehicle without proper insurance, registration and valid licences or permits.

The officers also had cause to impound six (6) motor vehicles for being in contravention of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act.

Three (3) outstanding Warrants were also served on individuals located as a consequence of the vehicular check points. Additionally, one male individual was cautioned for Disobedience to a Lawful Order and Obstruction.

The Northern Division and by extension, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to reduce crime and increase citizen security. These operations are a continued effort towards achieving our mandate.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Police check (Stock image)

