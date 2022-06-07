Police Investigate Fatal Road Accident At Micoud – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a fatal accident at Micoud on Monday, which claimed the life of a Mon Repos resident they identified as Garey Gaston.

According to reports, Gaston passed away following a collision between two vehicles near the Volet bridge after 8:00 pm.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) spokeswoman Annia Mitchel said around 8:47 pm emergency personnel from the Micoud fire station responded and encountered seven patients.

Mitchel said one of the patients was unresponsive while the others had sustained varying ‘traumatic injuries’.

“Additional emergency care and transportation was provided to the patients by officers of the Vieux Fort fire station and Dennery fire stations,” she disclosed, adding that the emergency responders took the injured to St Jude Hospital and left the scene in the care of Micoud police.

There are no further details at present.

