Police Investigate Bocage Fire

Police are investigating a fire at a Bocage, Castries, residence which occurred on Friday when the occupant was away.
When emergency personnel from the Castries and Babonneau Fire Stations arrived after learning of the incident at 5:58 pm, they found community members already in action.
The residents were attempting to extinguish the fire from the window of a wooden upper-level, two-storey wooden and concrete house.
The fire service emergency personnel successfully contained and extinguished the blaze, and an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing.
There were no reports of injuries.
