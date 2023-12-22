Police Impound Vehicles, Issue Traffic Tickets And Seize ‘Offensive Items’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the Northern Division Operations Team, Gros-Islet Traffic Unit, and Special Services Unit (Dennery) conducted an operation in the Gros-Islet, Rodney Bay, and Babonneau policing districts. The operation was aimed at increasing police presence within the communities, preventing criminal activity, and ensuring citizen safety during the busy Christmas season.

The operation included stop and search exercises, traffic stops, and patrols throughout the aforementioned areas. At the end of the operation, a total of seventy-seven (77) vehicles were stopped, eleven (11) of which were searched. Five (5) vehicles were impounded for not having proof of insurance, and sixteen (16) tickets were issued for traffic-related offences. Officers also conducted targeted sweeps in various areas within the northern division, during which fifteen (15) individuals were searched, resulting in the seizure of five (5) offensive items.

This operation is part of the Royal Saint Lucia police Force’s (RSLPF) ongoing efforts to maintain law and order during the festive season. The police force is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens and visitors alike. We encourage members of the public to continue to work with us in our attempts to prevent crime and keep our communities safe. The RSLPF Crime Hotline Application in Google Play Store and the Crime Hotline 555, are available to facilitate anonymous reporting.

Remember, if you spot it, report it.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline file photo of stop and search in Vieux Fort in April, 2023.

– Advertisement –