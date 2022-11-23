Police Impound Three Vehicles, Issue 53 Tickets During Dennery Traffic Operations – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Northern Division (Dennery Police Station), along with the Special Services Unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force conducted several traffic related operations over a six-day period in the Dennery community.

A total of six hundred and sixty-six (666) motor vehicles were processed during the operations, where Officers issued fifty-three (53) traffic tickets and cautioned fifty-six (56) individuals for various violations, including but not limited to, operating a motor vehicle without proper insurance, registration and valid licences or permits and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The officers also had cause to impound three (3) motor vehicles for being in contravention of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force continues to implore all road users to adhere to the legislation as we continue to make strides towards creating a safer environment for all people in Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo (Stock image)

