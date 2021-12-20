Police Identify Victims Of Sunday’s Fatal Road Accidents

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- On Sunday, December 19, 2021, the Traffic Unit of the Gros Islet Police

Station, responded to a report of a vehicular collision along the Gros Islet Highway about 6:30 p.m.

On arrival, officers were informed that a male rider of a scooter succumbed following a collision with a pickup near the Bonne Terre junction, on the Gros Islet Highway.

The deceased has been identified as Kenny Sealy, a thirty-one-year-old resident of Conway, Castries.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

This was the sixteenth recorded road fatality for the year 2021.

On Sunday, December 19, 2021, the Traffic Unit of the Gros Islet Police Station, responded to a second fatal motor vehicular collision, at Grande Riviere, Gros Islet, about 8:40 p.m.

On arrival, officers were informed that a male rider of a bicycle sustained fatal injuries after being impaled by a motor vehicle to a concrete structure. Fifty-four-year-old, Bryan Gustave of Monier, was attended to on scene by a medical practitioner, who pronounced him dead.

Gustave’s death marks the seventeenth road fatality for the year 2021. The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

