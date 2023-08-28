Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Shooting In Vieux Fort And Appeal For Information – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Sunday, August 27, 2023 about 9:10pm, Police Officers from the Vieux-Fort Police Station responded to reports of a shooting incident at Savannes Bay Vieux-Fort, opposite the Priest Rectory.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Police Officers discovered a black scooter, and approximately three feet away from the scooter, two young male individuals were found lying motionless.

First responders also recovered a number of spent shells at the scene of the shooting.

Personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service attended to the victims and subsequently transported them to the St. Jude’s Hospital via an ambulance.

The victims were later pronounced dead upon arrival at the medical facility by a medical practitioner. The victims have been identified as twenty (20) year-old Dave Edgard of Clarke Street Vieux-Fort, and twenty-one year-old Lufus Evans also of Clarke Street, Vieux-Fort.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and no suspects have been arrested. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is treating this incident as a homicide.

At this juncture, it is unknown whether there is a correlation between the homicide which occurred on Friday, August 25, 2023 and this homicide investigation. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Vieux-Fort Police Station at 285-7258 or the crime hotline at 555.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

