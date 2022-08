– Advertisement –

Police probing a suspected drowning on Sunday at Anse La Verdure beach, Canaries, have identified the victim as Richardson O’ Brian, also known as ‘Coshee’.

According to reports, around 4:20 pm the Vieux Fort resident was on a boat with others when he jumped into the water and did not resurface.

The body was later recovered and transported to the Marine Police base in Castries.

