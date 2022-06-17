Police Identify Victim Of Fatal Vieux Fort Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police have identified the victim of the fatal shooting in Vieux Fort that occurred around midnight on Thursday as Nervic Louis, 31.

According to reports, at least two hoddie-wearing men shot Louis at his home in Bruceville, Vieux Fort.

Louis’ death came as police continued investigating the fatal shooting of another man, Serniah Amedee, who sustained gunshot wounds about noon at his home in Fond St Jacques, Soufriere.

The 34-year-old labourer, who was in critical condition, received medical attention at the Soufriere Hospital.

But emergency personnel later transferred him to St Jude Hospital, where he succumbed.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded 31 homicides for the year.

Amid the national concern over the upsurge in gun violence, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) announced that Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre was due to meet Friday with members of the Regional Security System (RSS).

They would explore avenues for cooperation on crime management in Saint Lucia.

