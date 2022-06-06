Police Identify Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia police have identified the man fatally shot Monday in Vieux Fort as Bruceville, Vieux Fort resident Sean Philip.

According to law enforcement officials, Philip, also known as ‘Ti Fish’ sustained a single gunshot wound to the forehead.

The incident occurred on New Dock Lane, about 75 yards from its intersection with Clarke Street, Vieux Fort, around 12:20 pm.

A medical practitioner pronounced Philip dead at the scene.

His death came as videos of suspected rival Vieux Fort gang members issuing death threats against each other surfaced on social media.

Residents of the community fear that the gun violence will escalate.

