– Advertisement –

Police have identified the fatal shooting victim in Beausejour, Gros Islet, as 34-year-old Nevern Dujon.

According to law enforcement officials, at about 12:05 am on Monday, October 19, 2022, they received a shooting report at Beausejour, Gros Islet.

Dujon, a resident of Monier, Gros Islet, was in a parked motorcar when unknown individuals accosted him, firing multiple gunshots.

According to reports, he died at the scene.

– Advertisement –