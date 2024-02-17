Police Identify Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Castries – St. Lucia Times

Police have identified the victim of Saturday’s fatal shooting as Georgeville, Castries resident Darnell Alphonse, alias ‘Coco.’
The 21-year-old has become Saint Lucia’s 14th homicide victim for 2024.
He sustained fatal gunshot injuries in George V Park, Castries.
Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) headquarters responded after learning of the shooting at about 7:51 pm but left the scene in the care of the police.
