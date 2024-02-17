Police Identify Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Castries – St. Lucia Times

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) headquarters responded after learning of the shooting at about 7:51 pm but left the scene in the care of the police.

Please note that comments are moderated. When commenting, please remember: 1) be respectful of all, 2) don’t make accusations or post anything that is unverified, 3) don’t include foul language, 4) limit links, 5) use words, not volume, and 6) don’t add promotional content. Comments that do not meet the above criteria or adhere to our “Commenting Policy” will not be published.