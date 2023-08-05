Police Identify Victim Of Fatal Corinth Shooting – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Police say the victim of Thursday’s fatal shooting at Corinth, Gros Islet, has been identified as 33-year-old Ted Smith of Mon Repos, Micoud.

A Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) release said Gros Islet police station officers received a robbery report at about 6:20 pm.

When the investigators arrived, they found a male with apparent gunshot wounds around the body.

A medical practitioner pronounced him dead after an ambulance transported him to the OKEU Hospital.

The police release said Ted Smith was reportedly committing an armed robbery, and a licensed firearm holder shot him.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

After the fatal shooting, a Corinth resident told reporters that living in the community has become ‘scary’.

“Honestly, we haven’t been able to sleep. Doors locked, windows locked,” the resident explained.

“Every week there was a robbery going on,” the woman stated, explaining that she was a victim.

The woman told reporters she did not want to stay in the area.

“I used to hear Corinth is a safe place. That’s why I moved here; now, I want to get out. I don’t want to stay here again. I know nowhere is not safe but right now it is happening too often here,” she declared.

“It’s like they following us. They maxing us. They know what time we coming because if I leave work late as well and my driver tell me he see people around the house at night. So I don’t even feel safe coming at home,” the Corinth resident noted.

She disclosed that everyone is afraid to speak out.

And the woman said she approved of the licensed firearm holder’s actions.

