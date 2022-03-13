Police Identify Victim Of Fatal Castries Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Police have identified the victim of Saturday night’s fatal shooting on Jeremie Street, Castries as Ian Joseph of Cul de Sac, Castries.
Law enforcement officials said the forty-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said emergency personnel from its Castries Headquarters received a report about the shooting around 8:40 pm.
And when they responded, they found a man who exhibited ‘negative vitals.’
According to the police, Saint Lucia has recorded 16 homicides for the year.
