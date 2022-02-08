Police Identify Man Shot Dead On Millennium Highway – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police have identified a man who succumbed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on the Millennium Highway on Monday as Mc Garvey ‘Movado’ Alexander of Bexon, Castries.

Law enforcement officials said about 4:43 pm officers at the CID, Bridge Street, Castries, received information regarding the shooting.

Reports indicate that the deceased and another man were on a motorcycle when he sustained gunshot wounds about his chest.

A medical practitioner later pronounced him dead on the scene.

The other man, identified as a twenty-two-year-old from Morne du Don, was not hit by gunfire but sustained abrasions to his upper and lower limbs.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said when emergency personnel responded, they found a man standing at the roadside in the presence of police officers.

She said the man was complaining of body pain.

Joseph said the responders assessed him, but he refused further medical attention and transportation and signed a release form.

She said another man was on his back on the ground.

“An assessment of the patient found on the ground revealed that he was void of vital signs and sustained several penetrating wounds to his body,” the SLFS spokeswoman disclosed.

Mc Garvey Alexander’s death has pushed Saint Lucia’s homicide toll to six so far for the year.

