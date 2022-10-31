Police Identify Deceased In Vieux Fort Road Accident – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at about 6:15 p.m., a collision occurred along the Savannes Bay, Vieux Fort Highroad.
Twenty-three (23) year-old Ferneil Carasco of La Ressource, Vieux Fort, the rider of a motorcycle, along with his pillion rider, collided with an SUV.
As a result of the collision, Ferneil Carasco sustained severe injuries to his head.
They were both transported to the St. Jude Hospital by the Fire and Emergency personnel.
Ferneil Carasco was pronounced dead at about 6:45 p.m. by a medical practitioner.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
