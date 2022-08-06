Police Identify Deceased In Babonneau Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police have identified the man who succumbed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on Friday night in Babonneau as Shaquille Auguste, 27, alias ‘Smiley’.

Law enforcement officials said about 10:22 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Babonneau Police Station received a report of a shooting in Paix Bouche, Babonneau.

According to the police, the victim was conveyed to the OKEU Hospital via private means.

A police statement said officers proceeded to the medical facility on investigations and were informed the victim had succumbed.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for a subsequent date.

