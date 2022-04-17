Police Identify Body Found In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police have identified a body found in Castries about 8:00 am on Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, the deceased is Henry Plummer of Ravine Toutwelle, Castries.

Reports indicate that someone discovered his body in an empty lot across the road from the St Aloysius R.C Boys’ School on Brazil Street, Castries.

A medical examiner pronounced Plummer dead, and police disclosed that an initial physical assessment did not find any marks of violence.

– Advertisement –

The investigation continues as law enforcement officers await the result of a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Screen grab from video on social media

– Advertisement –