Police hunt for ex-lover as woman’s battered body found in canal

The battered body of a housewife was found floating at Lowlands, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara woman was found on Monday.

Dead is 47-year-old Nazaleen Mohammed, of Belfield Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara.Police on Monday evening said that the housewife’s body was seen by a neighbour in the canal with wounds about her abdomen.

However, when police arrived on the scene and turned the body, wounds were seen on her head, ear, neck and abdomen, with her intestines protruding.

According to Police, the murder occurred sometime between 07:00h and 15:00h at Hope Lowlands Railway Embankment, ECD.

Inquiries disclosed that the woman was living with her daughter and reputed husband, who is presently at sea on a fishing boat. However, at about 07:00h on Monday, Mohammed, was last seen alive by a neighbour as she was leaving her home and heading toward her brother’s residence at Hope Lowlands, ECD.

“At about 08:05h, the victim’s 32-year-old son received a call from her (his mother’s) cell phone, where he heard a male voice whom he identified as the suspect, who had previously shared a relationship with Nazaleen Mohammed,” Police said in a statement.

At the time, he also heard his mother’s voice, shouting for her phone but shortly after, the call ended.

However, at about 15:00h on Monday, the neighbour, who did not see her return, left in search of her. While he was walking along Hope Lowlands Railway Embankment, he told Police she saw thewoman’s motionless body of Nazaleen Mohammed lying in a canal.

The body was escorted to a funeral home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination. Several persons were questioned in the area, based on information gathered Police are in search of the woman’s ex-lover. Investigations are ongoing, Police said.

