Police Hierarchy Visit Vieux Fort

– Advertisement –

On Tuesday, 4 June 2022, Commissioner of Police Milton Desir, along with members of the executive of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, Commanders of the Special Services Unit, the Police Marine Unit, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Band, and several gazetted officers, with responsibility for stations and Departments across the island, reported to the Headquarters of the Southern Division in Vieux Fort.

The Commissioner of Police led the team in patrols of the Vieux Fort town and surrounding areas, where they visited businesses, financial institutions, educational institutions, and community members.

The visit included patrols of the communities of Bruceville, WestHall Group, and Bacaderre, in addition to patrols of key areas such as Clarke Street and the Fishing Complex.

During the patrols, the officers spoke with individuals about their concerns during the recent upsurge of criminal activities. The officers received a warm reception and they dialogued with members of the business community and residents alike.

– Advertisement –

The senior management of the Force got first hand feedback from them on the fear of crime and the financial cost of crime to the affected communities and businesses.

This activity proved extremely fruitful in charting a detailed policing plan for the Division. The exercise formed part of the policing strategy for Vieux Fort, and the objective of engaging affected parties and stakeholders in the fight against crime was achieved.

The Commissioner of Police wishes to thank all persons who contributed meaningfully towards the initiative, and the residents of Vieux Fort for their facilitation.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –