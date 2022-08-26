Police, Fire Service, Concerned Citizens Search For Missing Child Along Castries River – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police, the Saint Lucia Fire Service and concerned citizens were searching Friday morning along the Castries River after a report that a child from the Castries area was missing.

The pre-teenager is reported to have fallen into the river, swollen as a result of persistent heavy rainfall.

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service confirmed receiving a missing child report and said multiple agencies were involved in the search.

“It is an active scene,” an official told St Lucia Times.

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –