Police, Fire Service, Concerned Citizens Search For Missing Child Along Castries River – St. Lucia Times News

Police, the Saint Lucia Fire Service and concerned citizens were searching Friday morning along the Castries River after a report that a child from the Castries area was missing.
The pre-teenager is reported to have fallen into the river, swollen as a result of persistent heavy rainfall.
The Saint Lucia Fire Service confirmed receiving a missing child report and said multiple agencies were involved in the search.
“It is an active scene,” an official told St Lucia Times.
There are no further details at present.
