Police Find Human Skull, Illegal Gun And Drugs During Dennery Operation – St. Lucia Times

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, multiple units from the Northern and Central Division of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force collaborated to conduct an operation in the Dennery area.

During the operation, law enforcement officials executed eight (8) search warrants and apprehended six suspects.

Police Officers discovered one (1).38 special revolver and a human skull concealed in clothing, on the premises of Martin Shortie also known as “Mawten” of Green Mountain, Dennery.

On completion of the search, Martin Shortie and Elizabeth Edward, another occupant of the residence, were apprehended for the offenses of Possession of Firearm under Section 22(3) of the Firearms Act, Disinterring, Dissecting, or Tampering with Corpse under Section 500 of the Criminal Code of Saint Lucia 2013.

An execution of a Search Warrant on the premises of Pius Kelly Alphonse of La Pointe Dennery revealed a huge quantity of Cannabis Resin and a quantity of cash.

Kelly Alphonse and, another occupant of the house, John Emmanuel Bowen, were arrested for the Offences of Possession of Controlled Drugs and Possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply.

During the execution of the other Search Warrants, two other persons were arrested on suspicion of Murder.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

