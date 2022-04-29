Police Find Firearm After Man Flees As They Approach Him At Assou Canal – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police said they found a 9mm pistol with one round of ammunition at Assou Canal, Gros Islet, on Wednesday after a young man fled when they approached him.

The young man was sitting by a shed and escaped into nearby bushes, according to information.

Police found the pistol with the one round of ammunition under a galvanized roofing sheet.

The officers were conducting an operation in the community when the incident occurred.

While engaged in their operation, the officers also investigated a report that while they were in Monchy, Gros Islet, an occupant of a motor vehicle, threw a firearm out the window.

However, a search did not turn up any weapon.

Headline photo: Police officer takes part in operation (Stock image)

