Police Conduct Operation In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

On Friday, June 10, 2022, a joint police operation was conducted in the Southern Division of the island. About one hundred and twenty (120) police officers of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, were deployed to conduct a series of targeted searches of residences, vehicles and individuals.

The searches were executed in the town of Vieux Fort, but focused on areas such as Westhall Group, Bruceville, Bacaderre and Martin Luther King Street.

The operation, which commenced about 4:00 a.m. concluded hours later and consistent with the operation’s mission – to seize illegal weapons and ammunition, illegally obtained currency and other contraband, arrest offenders, and bring them to justice- one male individual was apprehended for the offences of theft and burglary.

Upon his return to the island, having attended the Annual General Meeting of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP), Commissioner Milton Desir summoned divisional heads within the RSLPF and the activity was conceptualized.

It included both foot and mobile resources being utilized, as well as a Police Marine Unit presence to provide coverage of the coast line, in the event of possible attempts to evade via boats.

The Commissioner of Police, and rank and file of the police force remain committed towards achieving its mandate of citizen security.

The recent situation within the southern sector remains a policing priority, and residents, visitors, as well as the business community, can be assured that resources will continue to be dedicated to the region, to restore stability.

The Commissioner of Police continues to urge members of the public to provide information on crimes and criminal intent as the Force continues in its efforts to arrest the mayhem that currently threatens our communities.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force continue to value the human dignity, equality and justice for all.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image

