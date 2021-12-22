Police Conduct Massive Operation In Vieux Fort

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) conducted a massive operation in Bruceville, Vieux Fort, Wednesday morning for several hours to hunt for illegal weapons and other contraband items, law enforcement officials say.

Reliable sources said some 100 officers took part in the house-to-house and other searches.

But according to information obtained by St Lucia Times, the officers made no significant seizures and arrested no one.

Wednesday’s police operation followed a recent spike in gangland-style activity in the community.

Last month, Vieux Fort South MP and former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony asserted that indiscriminate gunfire had terrorised residents and turned Vieux Fort into a virtual war zone.

Anthony condemned the violence, called for gangs to be disarmed, and said the volley of shots suggested that ‘highly sophisticated weapons’ had been discharged.

A stray bullet at the time hit a woman who received treatment at the hospital.

As a result of the increased gang activity, Police Commissioner Milton Desir, Vieux Fort Mayor Cyril Saltibus, and others last month visited the residents and businesses of the Vieux Fort area affected by the upsurge in gun violence.

The delegation spoke with key stakeholders to chart a sustainable policing strategy to quell the crime situation.

And they promised to maintain an increased police presence in key areas.

