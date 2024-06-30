Police Commissioner Urges Students To Focus On Their Education

On Thursday, 28th June 2024, a team of police officers, led by the Commissioner of Police, Crusita Descartes-Pelius, paid a courtesy visit to the future leaders of Patience Mon Repos Combined School.
There, they met with the Officer in Command of the Southern Division, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Albert Charlery.
Commissioner Pelius engaged the students in a hearty conversation, encouraging them to focus on their education, which she emphasised is their key to success.
The children were utterly delighted by the presence of the police chief, barely able to contain their excitement as some lunged towards her and seized the opportunity to embrace her—encounters which Commissioner Pelius was happy to oblige.
The students were also addressed by Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Albert Charlery, who echoed similar sentiments to those of Commissioner Pelius. He impressed upon them the importance of being disciplined.
The children were treated to live performances by the skilled saxophonist of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force band, which they thoroughly enjoyed. The day, of course, ended with a sweet treat that the students could not resist!
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
