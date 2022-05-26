Police Commissioner Urges Patience Amid Homicide Probes – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police Commissioner Milton Desir has called on the public to be patient as the Royal Saint Police Force (RSLPF) proceeds with homicide investigations.

Desir spoke against the backdrop of Monday’s discovery of the body of 56-year-old Catherine Charles at Londonderry on Monday.

The body bore marks of violence.

And although law enforcement officials held an individual to assist them with the probe into Charles’ death, they subsequently confirmed the person’s release.

On Thursday, Commissioner Desir appealed for public help in solving the homicide.

“We are trying to get witnesses any person that would have any information as to any leads towards identifying a suspect. We welcome that,” Desir told St Lucia Times.

“I must indicate that the Police, we are working on it. There’s also the incident in Soufriere where persons have been brought in to assist the Police with their investigations. This is something that we will continue doing,” the Police Commissioner disclosed.

The Soufriere incident was a reference to the May 13 discovery of 54-year-old Mary Gimie’s body at Ruby Estate.

Benedict Laurencin, Gimie’s partner, said he found her slippers on the road, her purse hanging on a papaya tree nearby, and her body face down, covered in blood, about 100 feet away from their home.

Commissioner Desir referred to the Police laying charges several years after the Yana Auguste homicide in Soufriere while appealing for the public to be patient.

Yanna’s unresponsive body was discovered in Soufriere on July 12, 2015, along with her damaged motorcar.

A post-mortem examination determined that she died as a result of asphyxia.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Police formally charged Zaccheus Leon, a forty-five-year-old of Bexon, Castries, for causing her death.

Leon is due to make a court appearance Friday.

“ I am just asking persons to be patient and let’s hope that we would get the evidence necessary both through the knowledge of persons who would have information and also through forensic evidence. So I am just asking persons let us be patient and see if we could get results” the Police Commissioner stated.

