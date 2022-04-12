Police Come Under Gunfire In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia police say they came under gunfire about 7:40 pm in Castries while conducting checks, but no officers sustained injuries.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred at the intersection of Bocage-Morne du Don when the police signalled a vehicle to stop.

But instead of stopping, the vehicle veered onto the officers while an occupant discharged rounds at the cops.

Screen grab from video on social media

Reports indicate that the vehicle drove off, with the police in pursuit, but the driver managed to escape after the car ended up in a ditch.

The police said it was unclear whether the driver sustained injuries in the crash.

However, officers disclosed that they found a firearm when they searched the vehicle and are seeking the driver.

There are no further details at present.

