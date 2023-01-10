Police Charge Three Men With Possession Of An Illegal Gun & Ammunition – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Friday, January 6, 2023 about 4:30 p.m. Officers attached to the Marigot Police Station intercepted a suspicious motorcar at Morne Fortune, Castries.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a 9mm pistol, with an auto sear and an extended magazine, containing twenty-eight (28) rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The occupants, Troy Preudhomme, a thirty (30) year old resident of Bexon, Malick Joseph, a twenty-three (23) year old resident of Corinth and Anthony James, a twenty-eight (28) year old resident Monchy, were arrested and formally charged for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.

The three individuals are currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –