Police Call For Caution On The Roads Amid Probe Into Fatal Accident At Saltibus – St. Lucia Times

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, about 8:26 pm, the Laborie Police Station received and responded to report a of a motor vehicle collision at Saltibus, Laborie.

The Police Officers arrived on the scene and conducted preliminary investigations, which revealed that a motorcycle had crashed whilst traversing the road and an injured pedestrian was also found on the scene.

This pedestrian has been identified as seventy-one (71) year-old Russel Alexander of Giraud, Saltibus.

Due to the injuries sustained, Russel Alexander was conveyed to the St. Jude’s Hospital via ambulance for medical care.

On Saturday August 26, 2023, about 5:30 pm, the Laborie Police Station was informed by medical personnel from the St. Jude’s Hospital that Russel Alexander had succumbed to his injuries while in care, and was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

On Tuesday September 5, 2023, a post-mortem examination conducted on the body of Russel Alexander, identified his cause of death as blunt trauma to the face, neck and torso.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force advises motorists to exercise caution while driving and to comply with the laws that regulate vehicle operations and road usage.

The organization is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

