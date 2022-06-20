Police Arrest Son For Chopping His Mother In Canaries – St. Lucia Times News

Police say they arrested a man in his twenties for chopping his mother at Belvedere in the fishing village of Canaries on Saturday around 5:00 pm and took him for psychiatric evaluation.

The  man is currently at the Mental Wellness Centre.

The 56-year-old mother was rushed to the hospital for medical attention and was reported in stable condition.

According to information, she sustained severe slash wounds to the hand due to the cutlass attack.

An area resident told St Lucia Times that the chopping incident occurred after the mother ‘admonished’ her son.

There are no further details at this time.

