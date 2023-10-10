Police Arrest Six Suspects, Seize Firearm With Silencer, Ammunition – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Friday, October 6, 2023, multiple units of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force collaborated to conduct an operation within the Central Division.

During the operation, law enforcement officials executed five search warrants and apprehended six suspects.

Police officers arrested thirty-seven- [37] year-old Henson Anthony and thirty-three [33] year-old Linn Antoine of Ravine Poisson, Castries, for Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

The arrest was made after a search of their residence revealed a .22 calibre rifle with a magazine containing nine rounds of .22 calibre ammunition.

The rifle was equipped with a sound suppressor, which is used to reduce weapon muzzle flash and sound.

Inside a household occupied by Dannyson Antoine and Leandra Beroo also of Ravine Poisson, Castries, Police Officers discovered and seized three [3] .380 calibre rounds of ammunition, consequently, they were arrested for the unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

Two other people have been arrested in connection with different investigations.

Henson Anthony and Linn Antoine were charged for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

They were presented before the First District Court, where bail was set at twenty thousand [XCD20000.00] dollars, each, for Possession of Firearm and five thousand [XCD5000.00] dollars, for Possession of Ammunition respectively.

Dannyson Antoine and Leandra Beroo were also charged for Possession of Ammunition and were bailed in the sum of five thousand [XCD5000.00] dollars each.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

