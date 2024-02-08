Police Arrest Pavee Resident For ‘Dangerous Harm’ – St. Lucia Times

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) conducted another joint operation, which involved personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department Castries, Gros-Islet Patrol Team, Special Patrol Team, Traffic Enforcement Team and the Bicycle Patrol Unit.

In the course of this operation, law enforcement officers executed ten (10) search warrants and detained one (1) person for whom a Warrant of Arrest in the First Instance was in effect.

Police Officers managed to locate Denzel Noah Monrose of Pavee, Castries, who had an outstanding Warrant of Arrest in the First Instance issued against him for the crime of Dangerous Harm.

Denzel Noah Monrose was taken into custody and will subsequently be escorted to the First District Court Office for a bail hearing.

