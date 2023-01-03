Police arrest juvenile for robbery and 21-year-old for assisting him Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that officers with the Firearm Response Unit arrested a 21-year-old man from George Town and a juvenile male in connection with various robberies.

Regarding the juvenile, the RCIPS said that he has now been formally charged with Robbery, Possession of an Imitation Firearm, and two counts of Attempting to Obtain Property by Deception in relation to attempts made to access funds using an ATM card stolen during the incident.

The 21-year-old man was formally charged with Accessory After the Fact of Robbery for assisting the juvenile male in evading arrest. He was also charged with Possession of Ganja.

The RCIPS said that the arrests were made while the RCIPS carried out patrols on Friday, December 30, 2022, and observed a wanted juvenile male at a residence in Prospect.

According to the RCIPS, the male was wanted in connection with robbery incidents on December 8 in Prospect and George Town.

Both remain in custody and appear in court today, Tuesday, January 3.

NewsAmericasNow.com