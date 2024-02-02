Police Arrest Illegal Immigrants, Seize Gun And Ammunition – St. Lucia Times

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) conducted a joint operation within the Northern and Central Divisions.

The operation involved police officers from the Criminal Investigations Department Castries, Gros Islet Patrol Team, Special Patrol Team, and the Bicycle Patrol Unit.

The RSLPF is carrying out these ongoing operations to dismantle criminal networks, in order to address public safety issues on the island. During a recent operation, officers executed five (5) search warrants and apprehended eight (8) individuals:

A house in Ferrand Cul De Sac, Castries, was searched, resulting in the discovery and seizure of one pistol and eight (8) rounds of .45 calibre ammunition. Two (2) individuals were arrested for the offences of Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition. A marijuana planation was discovered within 100 yards of this residence. Consequently, eight hundred (800) marijuana plants were destroyed.

A house in Dugard, Micoud, was searched resulting in the discovery of one (1) illegal immigrant from Venezuela. Two (2) Saint Lucians were arrested for Harbouring an Illegal Immigrant, and the foreign national was arrested for illegal Entry; Disembarking without Consent of an Immigration Officer.

An establishment in the south of the island was searched, resulting in the discovery of one (1) Jamaican national who had overstayed (Failing to renew his permit before or on the date of expiry) in Saint Lucia. Additionally, two (2) Colombian nationals were also identified and arrested for illegal entry; Disembarking without Consent of an Immigration Officer.

The Officers ended the operation with a strong police presence in known crime hotspots in Vieux-Fort, with targeted sweeps conducted in those areas.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is committed to protecting and serving the people of Saint Lucia. We will not stand idly by as criminals run amok in our country.

Our ongoing operations bear testament to our dedication and commitment to fulfilling our mandate as law enforcement within our nation’s legal framework.

We urge all Saint Lucians to join us in our efforts to keep our communities safe.

Remember, if you spot it, report it!

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force