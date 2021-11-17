Police Arrest Five Males, Seize Over 100 Items In Massy Mega Break-In Probe

Press Release:– Between 5:00 p.m. on November 14, 2021 and 5:30 a.m. November 15, 2021, unknown individuals unlawfully accessed the Massy Mega building at Choc Estate. During the burglary, over $180,000.00 worth of items were reportedly stolen.

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, officers attached to the Burglary Team of the Criminal Investigations Department in Castries, executed several Warrants to Search for Property in Agard Lands, Morne Du Don.

Officers recovered over 100 of the stolen items, including, electrical items (televisions, generators, blenders, kettles), electronics (laptops, tablets), gardening equipment (hoses, tarpaulin), other appliances (including a grill), groceries and a substantial quantity of alcoholic products.

Officers were able to arrest five males in connection with this matter. All remain in police custody as investigations continue.

