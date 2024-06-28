Police Arrest A Suspect In Fatal Millet Shooting

Hours after Friday’s fatal shooting in Millet, police have announced that preliminary investigations led to the identification and arrest of a male suspect.

According to a Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) release, at about 7:00 am, the Anse La Raye Police Station responded to a shooting report at Millet, quarter of Anse La Raye.

The release stated that investigators discovered an unresponsive male victim showing signs of an apparent gunshot wound.

It said medical personnel were present, provided assistance, and the victim was conveyed to the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEU), where a doctor pronounced him dead.

The police have identified the deceased as thirty-two-year-old Tanny Cherubin of Millet.

Saint Lucia has recorded forty-one homicides so far in 2024.

PHOTO: Tanny Cherubin