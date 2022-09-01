Police Appeal For Public Assistance, Issue Warning After Fatal Chaussee Road Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has appealed for public assistance as it probes Wednesday night’s fatal shooting on Chaussee Road, Castries, while warning individuals bent on engaging in ‘nefarious activity’ that they will face the full brunt of the law.

One man is in critical condition following the shooting.

The police issued a statement on the incident, promising a heightened presence of law enforcement officers to deal with crime.

The complete statement appears below:

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Officers attached to the Special Services Unit, Criminal Investigations Department, Special Patrol Group and Central Police Station, jointly responded to a report of a shooting along Chaussee Road, Castries.

The responding team immediately launched investigations, which included processing of the scene and canvassing of surrounding areas for suspects.

Information obtained during the conduct of investigations confirmed that a motorcar with four occupants was fired upon by unknown assailants.

One male, Eli Joseph, sustained several gunshot injuries about the body, and succumbed at the OKEU Hospital. Another male remains in critical condition at a medical facility.

A joint team of officers attached to the Special Services Unit, along with Central and Northern Divisions of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) pursued a motorcar believed to have been involved in the incident, and located said vehicle in Morne Serpent, Gros Islet.

One male was apprehended in the process and remains in police custody.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for the Central Division of the RSLPF, Ronald Phillip, commended officers for their speedy and thorough response following the incident and is calling on members of the public with further information to contact the police expeditiously.

ACP Phillip has dedicated resources to bringing resolution to this matter and is working tirelessly with other Divisional Heads to ensure citizens can yet again feel safe in country.

The ACP further indicated that persons bent on engaging in nefarious activity should expect the full brunt of the law.

The RSLPF remains ever committed to ensuring citizen security.

A call is being made to all law abiding citizens to join our efforts, as there will be heightened police presence and activities moving forward, as we attempt to deal with this scourge.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force/SLT

