Police Appeal For Information In Bank Robbery Probe

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Police Appeal For Information In Bank Robbery Probe
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia police have appealed for information as they investigate a robbery at the Choc Branch of 1st National Bank.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has requested that anyone with information call the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-3770.

The Crime Hotline at 555 and the RSLPF Crime Hotline App are also available for anonymous reporting.

While not mentioning the 1st National Bank, a police release disclosed that at about 8:30 pm on Wednesday, the Castries CID received a robbery report at a financial institution in Choc, Castries.

According to the release, law enforcement officials responded promptly, including CID investigators and the Special Services Unit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that masked individuals confronted bank employees at gunpoint and eventually made away with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The police disclosed that there were no reports of injuries and no suspects were in custody.

Nevertheless, the RSLPF said investigators are actively pursuing leads.

According to reports, a hostage-taking drama preceded the bank heist when, at about 5:00 pm, the armed assailants accosted bank employees on Calvary Road, Castries.

According to the reports, three bank employees were in a vehicle that slowed down due to another car ahead of them from which smoke was emanating.

At that point, the armed assailants struck, forcing their way into the vehicle with the employees and ordering them to drive back to the bank.

See also

Once back at the lending institution, the armed individuals got the employees to access cash at the bank’s ATM and made off with an undisclosed sum.

The employees then summoned the police.

PHOTO: Stock image

Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.

 