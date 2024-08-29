Police Appeal For Information In Bank Robbery Probe

Saint Lucia police have appealed for information as they investigate a robbery at the Choc Branch of 1st National Bank.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has requested that anyone with information call the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-3770.

The Crime Hotline at 555 and the RSLPF Crime Hotline App are also available for anonymous reporting.

While not mentioning the 1st National Bank, a police release disclosed that at about 8:30 pm on Wednesday, the Castries CID received a robbery report at a financial institution in Choc, Castries.

According to the release, law enforcement officials responded promptly, including CID investigators and the Special Services Unit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that masked individuals confronted bank employees at gunpoint and eventually made away with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The police disclosed that there were no reports of injuries and no suspects were in custody.

Nevertheless, the RSLPF said investigators are actively pursuing leads.

According to reports, a hostage-taking drama preceded the bank heist when, at about 5:00 pm, the armed assailants accosted bank employees on Calvary Road, Castries.

According to the reports, three bank employees were in a vehicle that slowed down due to another car ahead of them from which smoke was emanating.

At that point, the armed assailants struck, forcing their way into the vehicle with the employees and ordering them to drive back to the bank.

Once back at the lending institution, the armed individuals got the employees to access cash at the bank’s ATM and made off with an undisclosed sum.

The employees then summoned the police.

PHOTO: Stock image