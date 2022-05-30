Police Appeal For Information After Vieux Fort Homicide – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has made a public appeal for information following the country’s 25th homicide for the year.

The appeal came as officers attached to the Vieux Fort Criminal Investigations Department probe the death of 21-year-old Jesus Blanchard of West Hall Group, Shine Drive, Vieux Fort.

On Monday, an RSLPF release said the police received a report of a shooting at the intersection of Hospital and Jesse Streets Saturday around 11:35 pm.

According to the release, an ambulance transported the victim, Jesus Blanchard, to St. Jude Hospital where he succumbed.

A post-mortem has been scheduled for a subsequent date.

The RSLPF has encouraged anyone with information regarding the Vieux Fort incident to contact the Vieux Fort Police Station at 456-3905, 456-3926, or 285-2146, or the Crime Hotline at 45CRIME for anonymous reporting.

