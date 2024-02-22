Police Appeal For Information After Vieux Fort Double Homicide – St. Lucia Times

On Thursday, February 22, 2024 about 7:50 p.m., the Criminal Investigations Department in Vieux-Fort, responded to a shooting, which occurred between Roots Alley and George Shine Drive, Vieux-Fort.

Following the incident, six (6) men were assessed, having sustained apparent gunshot injuries.

Two (2) of the individuals, identified as twenty-three-year-old (23) Quincy Mathurin, also known as “One Shot” from Cedar Heights, Vieux-Fort, and Edley Celise of Martin Luther King Street, Vieux-Fort, succumbed due to their injuries.

The remaining victims have received medical attention and are currently reported to be in a stable condition.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact the Vieux-Fort Police Station at 285-7258 or the Major Crimes Unit at 4563754.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided by dialing the number 555 (the Crime Hotline) or by using the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force