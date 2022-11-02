Police Appeal For Information After Saint Lucia’s 58th Homicide – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia Police have appealed for public information as they investigate Saint Lucia’s 58th homicide for 2022.

According to a Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) release, Joshua Jn Baptiste allegedly sustained multiple gunshot injuries after an unknown individual accosted him on Tuesday.

The release said at about 7:00 pm officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department in Castries, responded to a report of a fatal shooting along St. Louis Street, Castries.

The deceased was a Ciceron resident.

– Advertisement –

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 456-3754 or the Crime Hotline at 555 for anonymous reporting,” the RSLPF said concerning the Joshua Jn Baptiste fatal shooting.

– Advertisement –