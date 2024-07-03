Police Appeal For Information After Bagatelle Homicide

Saint Lucia police probing a fatal shooting on Sunday at Bagatelle, Castries, have requested public information in helping to crack the case in which investigators are yet to arrest a suspect.

According to the police, at about 3:20 pm, the Marchand Police Station officers responded to the shooting report.

At the scene, they observed an unresponsive male lying motionless with an apparent gunshot wound.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) emergency personnel assisted the victim, whom a medical practitioner later pronounced dead.

The police identified the deceased as 31-year-old Kevin Dupre, alias’ Bim Bim’ of Bagatelle, Castries.

He became Saint Lucia’s 42nd homicide victim.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation into his fatal shooting, believed to have occurred during a drive-by.

The police have asked anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 456-3754 or the Marchand Police Station at 456-3885.

People may also use the Crime Hotline (555) and the RSLPF Crime Hotline App for anonymous reporting.