Police Announce Julien Alfred Motorcade Arrangements

Saint Lucians are abuzz with anticipation ahead of Julien Alfred’s arrival on the island following the star athlete’s historic performance during the 2024 track season.

An announcement was made on September 9 detailing official plans to welcome the island’s first Olympic medallist back to Saint Lucia.

The plans include a celebratory motorcade that will usher her from the Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) to Gros Islet upon her arrival on Tuesday.

The motorcade is to begin at 3:30 pm.

Providing clarity on traffic arrangements and diversions during the motorcade, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) confirmed that an official convoy of 40 authorised vehicles would accompany Alfred, traveling ahead of the general public, who are also welcome to join the procession.

This official convoy will include local, regional, and international media personnel along with crew members for a production that will be released globally.

Once the motorcade reaches Castries, only the 40 authorised vehicles will be permitted into the heart of Castries city.

Police will then direct the remainder of the procession to wait along nearby streets.

Once the 40 authorised vehicles leave the city, the public will rejoin the motorcade and continue into Gros Islet.

This decision was made with the size of roads in the city in mind, according to the RSLPF.

The police have also explained that maintaining structure, order, and safety is a priority.

Following Tuesday’s motorcade, the remaining events commemorating Alfred’s visit to Saint Lucia include two national school rallies.

The first rally will occur on the La Resource Playing Field on the morning of Wednesday, and the second at the Soufriere Mini Stadium.

In addition, Alfred is set to visit the Ciceron Primary School on Thursday, where a mural unveiling will occur and officials will make announcements.

On Friday, September 27, a national holiday already stamped “Julien Alfred Day”, a free concert will be held at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground from 4:00 pm.

