Police Announce Charges In Eleven Of This Year’s Forty Homicides

Saint Lucia police have laid charges in eleven of the forty homicides Saint Lucia recorded so far for 2024.

The disclosure came from Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Luke Defreitas, who is responsible for the Central Division.

Defreitas told reporters the individuals charged included Junior Gabriel, alias Coconut, for causing the death of Evitus Lynch.

Lynch of Black Mallet, Castries, was one of two men who sustained fatal gunshot injuries along Marchand Road earlier this month.

Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Defreitas told reporters that other homicide investigations are at an advanced stage and investigators hope to lay charges soon in some of the matters.

Defreitas thanked the public for their ‘critical’ support and urged citizens to continue assisting the police in their anti-crime efforts.

He said the police Crime Hotline and Crime Hotline App have been active.

In addition, the senior police official disclosed that officers have been doing ‘extremely well’ in getting illegal firearms off the street.

“The information continues to come in. Of course, we can do better with more information and more assistance from the public, but we as an organisation are satisfied we are doing pretty well in ridding the streets of these unwanted and illegal firearms,” Defreitas stated.