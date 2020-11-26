Sir Michael Chastanet, the father of Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, says he is not ruling out political mischief after he discovered that the brake system on his vehicle
Two visitors among 9 new COVID-19 cases in Saint Lucia
Wed Nov 25 , 2020
You May Like
PM’s dad Michael Chastanet recounts recent ‘attempt’ on his life
Sir Michael Chastanet, the father of Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, says he is not ruling out political mischief after he discovered that the brake system on his vehicle
Two visitors among 9 new COVID-19 cases in Saint Lucia
Wed Nov 25 , 2020