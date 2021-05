Prime Minister Hon Allen Chastanet posted an update on the Cul De Sac bridge project this morning to his Facebook page. “As you may already know, a few weeks ago work

An exciting and important project has been approved by the Government of Barbados; the project, a cooperation between the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) and Barbadian company Prosource Limited, will completely transform residential waste collection in the country. BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Waste management is a […]