PM, Opposition Leader Express Condolences After Fatal Shooting Of Police Officer – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and opposition leader Allen Chastanet have expressed condolences after the fatal shooting of police officer Nathan Timaitre after he and a colleague involved in a cash escort were ambushed at Bocage, Castries, on Saturday night.

Timatre succumbed while his fellow officer, identified only as King, was in ‘critical but stable’ condition in hospital.

“To the family of Officer Nathan Timaitre, my sincerest condolences on the loss of such a young, talented life. His service to his country was valued and appreciated. To the members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, please accept my sympathy. The necessary grief support will be provided to you as you mourn the loss of your colleague and friend,” Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre wrote on his official Facebook page.

“To our law-abiding citizens, we ask for your support as we deal with this scourge of crime,” Pierre said.

“To the criminals, this behaviour will not be tolerated in Saint Lucia. I reaffirm my commitment to providing law enforcement officials with resources that will assist in citizen security. I again call on the High Command of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force to use every available measure in our quest for peace,” he declared.

According to the Castries East MP, responsible for National Security, there are no winners in this.

“Our country is at a cross-road and we need to choose the path of peace and prosperity to all. I pledge my unflinching support to the observance of the law and justice for all. May God continue to be our guide,” Pierre noted.

The Prime Minister recalled that Officer Timaitre was part of the Police Guard, which he had the honour of inspecting during the Independence Military Tattoo.

For his part, opposition leader Allen Chastanet described Officer Nathan Timaitre as having been an extremely dedicated and hardworking police officer.

On Facebook, the former Prime Minister declared that no one deserves to lose their life in such a tragic manner, especially not those who sacrifice their lives to keep us safe daily.

“Extending my condolences to the family, friends, loved ones, and the entire Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. May he eternally Rest In Peace. Also praying for a safe and speedy recovery for the other Police officer who is currently undergoing treatment,” Chastanet, the leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), said.

