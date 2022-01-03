PM: New Judges, Stronger Laws Coming As Part Of Crime-Fighting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, declaring a focus on crime-fighting in 2022, has announced that Saint Lucia will strengthen domestic abuse laws and appoint new judges.

“We will take concrete action to reduce the backlog of cases by the appointment of new judges in the criminal justice system. We will strengthen the laws against domestic abuse,” he stated.

The announcement came against the backdrop of a record number of homicides last year.

“We must tackle the effectiveness of crime detection and avoidance,” Pierre said in an address to the nation on Sunday.

He said this would require new technology, training, and infrastructure.

In this regard, the PM explained that the government would build new facilities for the police in Gros Islet and Castries, provide additional vehicles and equipment monitoring, and boost surveillance through modern technology.

“We will seek to improve police accountability and professionalism and also improve their conditions of work,” he told the nation.

In addition, Pierre said his administration would reinitiate plans to create a new Halls of Justice Complex, separate and distinct from that of the police headquarters.

But he also spoke of the need to address the root causes of crime, explaining that the government will give attention to the social support system, especially regarding human and family.

According to Pierre, one of the challenges facing Saint Lucia is confidence in the rule of law.

He declared that how a country governs sets the tone and tenure for society.

“A corrupt government will beget a corrupt society. We must ensure that justice prevails for all citizens,” the PM stated, adding that there must be consequences for wrongdoing.

As a result, indicated that the country should not tolerate corruption from anyone, including politicians and public officials.

And he announced that constitutional reform would be on the front burner.

“We are working to bring about Saint Lucia’s ascension to the appellate jurisdiction of the Caribbean Court of Justice. We must not be afraid of our own potential to do great things and trust our institutions,” Pierre added.

