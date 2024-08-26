PM Laments Discrimination Based On Age

When Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre appeared on a local radio talk show last week, he spoke out against discrimination based on age after hearing a senior citizen complain that his small business grant application was unsuccessful.

“I have been trying to conduct something in the entertainment sector and I have been rejected because of my age,” the unidentified caller told Pierre.

As a result, he inquired when individuals over sixty would get grants for business ventures.

According to the caller to Rev Up SLU 97.1 FM, approval of the $10,000 he requires would create a business to attract ‘quite a lot’ of young people and ‘energise’ the entertainment sector.

He did not go into details.

In response, Prime Minister Pierre cited age discrimination, asserting it was sad that society was becoming very age-conscious.

“The banks don’t lend you any money past a certain age,” Pierre, the Finance Minister, noted.

He empathised with the caller, inviting him to write a letter detailing the entertainment project and cost.

“Send the letter to me. I will read it. I will get my people to look at it and see if it is feasible and leave your number and we will call you,” Pierre said.